Study: Two litres of diet soda daily raises irregular heartbeat risk by 20 per cent

A recent investigation conducted in Shanghai indicated that consuming two liters of diet soda or similar artificially sweetened drinks daily might increase the likelihood of experiencing a dangerous irregular heartbeat by 20 percent compared to those who completely avoid such beverages.

The study uncovered a link between consuming these drinks and being more prone to atrial fibrillation, a condition characterized by the erratic quivering of the heart’s upper chambers.

Theodore Maglione, an assistant professor of medicine specializing in cardiovascular diseases, reportedly clarified that atrial fibrillation can display symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness, and palpitations.

Maglione stressed the importance of managing changeable risk factors like smoking, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, obesity, and dietary habits. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining ideal blood pressure levels and embracing a heart-friendly lifestyle, including regular physical activity and a diet low in cholesterol and fat.

The research also investigated the influence of sugary drinks with added sugars and unsweetened juices on the risk of atrial fibrillation.

It found that beverages with added sugars heightened the risk by 10 percent, whereas consuming about four ounces of unsweetened juice decreased the risk by 8 percent.