Study: Walking over 2,200 steps a day reduces risk of diseases and early death

While conventional wisdom has advocated for a daily step count of 10,000 as a benchmark for good health, a recent study featured in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has revealed that this figure represents the upper limit. The newly published research indicates that every additional step taken beyond 2,200 steps daily correlates with a reduction in the risk of heart disease and premature mortality, even if the individual spends the remainder of the day in a sedentary state.

Overview of the Study:

Traditionally, it has been understood that walking 10,000 steps or more daily can positively impact an individual’s health. However, the latest study, released on Tuesday (March 5), suggests that the benefits of step count extend even to those who are predominantly sedentary.

Conducted by researchers at the University of Sydney, Australia, the study analyzed data from over 70,000 participants, with an average age of approximately 61, drawn from the United Kingdom Biobank. Participants were instructed to wear accelerometers for a week to monitor their levels of physical activity.

Key Findings:

Following a nearly seven-year monitoring period, during which 1,633 deaths and 6,190 cardiovascular incidents, such as heart attacks or strokes, were recorded among participants, researchers made several notable discoveries.

The study revealed that achieving a daily step count ranging from 9,000 to 10,000 steps corresponded to a reduction in the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by at least 21 percent. Additionally, individuals who maintained a step count of around 9,700 per day exhibited the lowest risks of stroke and heart attack.

Furthermore, the research identified that individuals who consistently achieved a daily step count between 9,000 and 10,500 experienced the lowest risk of premature mortality, with a reduction of 39 percent compared to those with lower step counts. Moreover, this group also demonstrated a decrease in the risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke by more than one-fifth.