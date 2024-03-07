Tapas Roy joins BJP

Disillusioned with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Tapas Roy, a veteran MLA who recently resigned from all party positions, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. In a ceremony held at the BJP’s Salt Lake office and attended by state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Roy was welcomed into the saffron party fold, symbolized by the presentation of the BJP flag.

Expressing his commitment to his new political allegiance, Roy declared, “From now on, I am a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family. As a member of the BJP family, I pledge to fulfill my responsibilities until my last breath.” Despite tendering his resignation from the MLA post representing Baranagar constituency, it was not accepted initially due to technical discrepancies in his resignation letter. The Assembly Speaker requested Roy to resubmit his resignation letter on Friday for proper processing.

Roy’s departure from the TMC stemmed from dissatisfaction with the party’s handling of the Sandeshkhali incident and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s silence following an Enforcement Directorate raid on his residence. A seasoned politician, Roy has a long-standing political career, having been elected as an MLA under various party affiliations since 1996. He transitioned from the Congress to the TMC, representing different constituencies over the years, and served as the deputy chief whip of the TMC during his tenure.