Thailand arrests six Indians at Bangkok airport allegedly trying to smuggle 87 wild animals

Customs authorities in Thailand apprehended six Indian nationals at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 87 wild animals, including a red panda and a cotton-top tamarin monkey, out of the country.

The individuals, who were bound for Mumbai, were intercepted with an assortment of animals hidden within their checked luggage. Among the inventory were 29 black throat monitor lizards, 21 snakes, and 15 birds, including parrots. The animals were reportedly concealed with great precision inside the luggage, as stated by the Customs Department in a release on Wednesday (March 6).

Thailand, renowned as a major center for illegal wildlife trafficking, has become a focal point for the lucrative illegal trade due to its diverse ecosystem, strategic location, and well-established transportation networks. While the nation has frequently served as a transit hub for animals destined for China and Vietnam, recent years have witnessed an increase in trafficking activities towards India.

The confiscated animals encompassed a broad range of species, from an endangered red panda, resembling a bear with its distinctive appearance, peering out of a wicker basket, to a critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey housed in a plastic container. Additionally, a Sulawesi bear cuscus, categorized as vulnerable, was discovered taped inside a basket. Snakes and lizards were cleverly concealed within cloth bags and plastic food containers.

Should the six suspects be found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine equivalent to four times the import duties.