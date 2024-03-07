The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives successfully passes a $467.5 billion spending package

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives has successfully passed a $467.5 billion spending package, a significant stride in averting a partial government shutdown.

The House voted 339-85 to approve the comprehensive bill, covering funding for roughly 30 percent of the federal government, including crucial departments like Agriculture, Justice, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and others.

This legislation, comprising 1,050 pages, is now bound for the Senate, aiming for passage before the Friday midnight deadline when temporary funding for several Washington agencies expires.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson faced challenges in garnering support for the bill, relying on Democrats to secure its passage.

The bill consolidates six funding bills, ensuring the continuation of operations in major federal bureaucracies, military base construction projects, and veterans’ care.

Despite opposition from 83 Republicans, the legislation awaits Senate approval before the looming shutdown deadline.

This spending package, intended to fund federal programs until September 30, follows months of negotiations and hurdles for Speaker Mike Johnson, who inherited a narrow 219-213 majority after Kevin McCarthy’s removal.

Critics, particularly staunch conservatives, expressed concerns about spending caps and the bill’s failure to address Republican policy priorities.

Representative Mike Simpson defended the bill, emphasizing the necessity to control the federal government’s expansion.

As Senate deliberations commence, the specter of a government shutdown looms in two weeks.

The bill, extending funding for federal programs, constitutes the initial step in averting a shutdown.

The Senate, with commitments from both House and Senate leaders, is expected to endorse the measure well before the impending deadline.

The persistent delay in passing full-year government funding measures has been a longstanding issue, with Congress lagging more than five months behind schedule.

The passage of the spending bill propels lawmakers towards addressing the remaining six bills by the March 22 deadline, encompassing significant government agencies like the Defense Department, Homeland Security, State Department, and Health and Human Services.

While Capitol Hill contends with spending disputes between Republicans and Democrats, the spending package is viewed as a compromise.

Upon Senate approval and President Joe Biden’s signature, the legislation will sustain funding for various federal programs, providing stability until the end of September.

The breakthrough in passing this bill is timely for President Biden as he prepares to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday.