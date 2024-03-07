Vivo launches Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were launched in India on Thursday, March 7. These phones were recently introduced in Indonesia. The Indian variants of the handsets share similar specifications and features as their global models.

Offered in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours, the Vivo V30 Pro starts in India at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 46,999. The base Vivo V30 comes in Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and an additional Peacock Green colours. It is available in three configurations – 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 33,999, 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 35,999, and 12GB + 512GB at Rs. 37,999.

Customers will be able to purchase the phones starting March 14 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and other offline retail outlets. Pre-booking for the models kick off on March 7. Online customers can get a flat 10 percent discount on SBI or HDFC cards, up to six months of no-cost EMI and may be eligible for an additional up to Rs. 4,000 exchange discount. People opting to buy from mainline stores can get 10 percent instant cashback, up to eight months of no-cost EMI, and up to 40 percent off on Vivo’s V-Shield plan.

Both handsets feature 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,800 nits peak brightness level. The base Vivo V30 comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The handsets support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phones also ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14.

The Vivo V30 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an Aura Light flash unit. The Vivo V30 Pro shares these camera specifications but also includes an additional 50-megapixel portrait camera. Both models sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo has packed 5,000mAh batteries on both Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro with 80W wired fast charging support via USB Type-C ports. For security, the phones are equipped with in-display fingerprint scanners.