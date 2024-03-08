6 including mother and 4 children killed in mass stabbing incident

Ottawa: 6 people including a mother and 4 young children, were stabbed to death in the Canadian capital Ottawa. All the victims were Sri Lankan nationals. Canadian Police has arrested a 19-year-old male student from Sri Lanka named Febrio De-Zoysa. Police has charged six counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder against the victim. De-Zoysa knew the family and had been living in the house.

The dead include Darshani Ekanyake, 35, along with her 7-year-old son, Inuka Wickramasinghe, and her three daughters: Ashwini, 4; Rinyana, 2; and Kelly, 2 and 2 months, Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gemini Amarakoon, 40, who was an acquaintance of the family.

Also Read: PM Modi announces Rs 100 reduction in LPG cylinder price on International Women’s Day

Victims were found inside a house in the southwestern suburb of Barrhaven. Police arrived on the scene following emergency calls.

Ottawa with a population of 1 million, witnessed 14 murders in 2023 and 15 in 2022. Mass killings in Canada are infrequent. In December 2022, a man shot 5 people in a Toronto suburb before being gunned down by police. In September 2022, a man stabbed and killed 11 people in the western province of Saskatchewan. He died of a cocaine overdose shortly after being arrested.