Akira Toriyama, the Japanese artist known for his Dragon Ball comics dies at 68

Akira Toriyama, the renowned Japanese artist celebrated for his creation of the Dragon Ball comics, has passed away. Toriyama breathed his last on March 1, succumbing to an acute subdural hematoma at the age of 68.

The news of Toriyama’s demise was confirmed through a statement posted on the official social media platform of the Dragon Ball franchise. The post conveyed deep sorrow at the loss, stating, “We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma.” Additionally, the statement expressed regret that Toriyama had several works in progress, imbued with his characteristic enthusiasm. It emphasized that Toriyama’s artistic legacy, spanning over 45 years, would endure, and his unique creations would continue to be cherished by fans worldwide.

Akira Toriyama stood as one of the most prominent figures in the Manga realm, with his seminal work, Dragon Ball, achieving unprecedented success and garnering a global following. First introduced in 1984, the series chronicled the adventures of Son Goku, a young protagonist on a quest to collect the mystical Dragon Balls, which would augment his strength and aid him in combatting evil forces. Prior to Dragon Ball, Toriyama gained recognition for his manga series, Dr. Slump.

Dragon Ball not only propelled Toriyama to the forefront of the manga industry but also attained monumental acclaim internationally, transcending generational boundaries. Its enduring popularity led to adaptations in various forms, including anime series, live-action films, and video games, solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon.