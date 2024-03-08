Arvind Kejriwal Unveils AAP’s 9 Poll Promises

Arvind Kejriwal, the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, inaugurated the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign on Friday. The event took place at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg and was attended by various party leaders and workers. Kejriwal emphasized his dedication to serving the people of Delhi, referring to them as his family.

During a media conference, Kejriwal unveiled the party’s slogan, “Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal” (With Kejriwal in Parliament, Delhi will prosper). He highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab, particularly the provision of free electricity, and criticized the interference from the BJP and federal agencies. Kejriwal urged voters to identify those hindering the progress of Delhi and punish them accordingly in the upcoming elections.

In collaboration with its INDIA bloc partner Congress, the AAP has finalized a seat-sharing arrangement for the elections in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. The AAP will contest four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while Congress will field candidates for the remaining three. Additionally, the AAP has secured constituencies in Gujarat and Haryana under the agreement. Furthermore, the party has announced candidates for several constituencies in Assam as part of its election strategy.