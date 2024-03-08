BMC’s Anti-Rabies Drive Vaccinates 29,951 Dogs in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully vaccinated 26,951 dogs as part of its ongoing anti-rabies vaccination campaign aimed at curbing the transmission of the disease to humans. According to a statement released by the BMC on Wednesday, this initiative included a special campaign conducted from February 26 to March 1, covering 10 out of the city’s 25 civic wards. The drive was carried out with the assistance of the NGO Worldwide Veterinary Services – Mission Rabies.

Dr. Kalimpasha Pathan, the general manager of BMC’s animal husbandry department and Deonar Abattoir, stated that while 10-12 wards were covered in the previous year, an additional 10 wards were included in the recent vaccination drive. He emphasized that this vaccination effort is an ongoing process, with plans to cover the remaining wards in the near future. Rabies, a fatal viral infection transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, poses a significant public health risk, and the BMC’s proactive measures aim to prevent its spread and protect the community from this preventable disease.