CBI raids trafficking racket sending Indians to Russian warfronts, 7 cities targeted

CBI dismantles trafficking ring sending Indian youths to Russia-Ukraine conflict zones, promising lucrative overseas jobs. The syndicate preyed on vulnerable individuals via social media platforms, offering high-paying positions in Russia, but later coerced them into combat roles in warfronts, endangering their lives.

A case of human trafficking has been filed against private visa consultancies and agents implicated in trafficking Indian nationals to Russia under false pretenses of better employment. The network operates across multiple states, prompting simultaneous raids in 13 locations spanning Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai, and Chennai. Seized items include cash exceeding Rs 50 lakhs, electronic devices, and incriminating documents.

The investigation has revealed approximately 35 instances of victims dispatched abroad, with efforts underway to identify additional victims. Several suspects have been detained for interrogation as the probe unfolds, emphasizing ongoing efforts to dismantle the trafficking network and ensure justice for those affected.