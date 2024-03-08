Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated for fifth day in a row in Kerala. Gold price touched new life-time high in the markets. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 48,200, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6025, up by Rs 15. In the last one week, yellow metal gained by Rs 2120 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, the price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6592 per gram down by Rs.370. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6039.1 per gram down by Rs.338.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -3.04%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.36%.The cost of silver is Rs.75100 per kg up by Rs.700 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures hit yet another lifetime high of Rs 65,298 per 10 grams on Thursday getting dearer by more than Rs 2,700 in the first week of March. Gold futures settled at Rs.65421 per 10 gram up by 0.373%. Silver futures ended at Rs.75476 per kg up by 0.126% .

In global markets, price of spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $2,146.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,153.60. Gold prices hit a record peak of $2,152.09 per ounce overnight on Wednesday, rallying for a sixth straight session. Price of spot platinum fell 0.2% to $905.70 per ounce, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1045.09. Price of palladium popped back above the $1,000 mark in the previous session for the first time since January 12. Spot silver dropped 0.4% to $24.06.