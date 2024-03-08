First look poster of ‘Chithini’ unveiled

Thiruvananthapuram: The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Chithini’ was unveiled on social media .The film is directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner of East Coast Communications. This is the 7th film bank rolled by East Coast Communications.

The story of the film is penned by KV Anil. Eastcoast Vijayan and KV Anil has penned the script for this horror family emotional thriller.

Amith Chakalakkal and Vinay Fort play the lead role in the film. Bengali actress Mokksha , who is known for her role in ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ plays the female lead in the film. Newcomers Arathi Nair and Enakshi also play crucial roles in the movie. The film has an ensemble cast including Johnny Antony, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, Jayakrishnan, Manikandan Achari, Sujith Shankar, Pramod Veliyanadu, Rajesh Sharm, Unni Raja, and others.

Ranjin Raj is the music director. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Sujith Raghav. Costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan and makeup is done by Ranjith Ambady.

Choreography is done by Kala Master, stunts by Rajashekar and G Master, VFX by Nidhin Ram Neduvathur, sound mixing by Vipin Nair. Rajashekaran is the executive producer of the film. Production controller is Rajesh Thilakom.

The film is a horror family emotional thriller. It will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.