French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu enter quarterfinals

Paris: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of French Open Badminton. Lakshya defeated Li Shi Feng of China in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals .

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarter finals as she defeated Beiwen Zhang of the United States by ‘13-21, 21-10, 21-14’. This is Sindhu’s first appearance on the BWF World Tour this season. The world No. 11 will next face Olympic champion and second seed Chen Yu Fei of China.

While in the Men’s Doubles category, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun. In the Women’s Doubles event, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in straight sets by ‘21-18, 21-13’. They will next face top seeds Chen Qingchen – Jiyifan.

However, in the Men’s Singles event, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after losing to China’s Lu Guang Zu.