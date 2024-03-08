HC mandates investigation into farmer’s demise at Punjab-Haryana border

Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a judicial inquiry into the death of 22-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who was reportedly killed in police firing at the Punjab-Haryana border during the farmers’ protest. Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji presided over the hearing of petitions related to the incident and constituted a three-member panel, including a retired High Court judge and two ADGP-rank officers from Haryana and Punjab, to investigate the matter. The bench expressed concerns about impartiality and decided against assigning the investigation to either Punjab or Haryana.

The court’s decision came in response to petitions filed regarding the use of excessive police force during the farmers’ protest, particularly questioning the type of ammunition used by the police. Advocate Udhay Partap Singh, representing the petitioner, confirmed the court’s order for a judicial probe into Shubhkaran Singh’s death, which will be overseen by the appointed panel. Meanwhile, the opposition leader in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, emphasized the importance of determining the jurisdiction of the incident and the type of weapon used, suggesting a focus on these aspects by the committee.