International Women’s Day 2024: Know common health issues that most Indian women face

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. The day is also a time to address the unique health challenges women face. Indian women face a range of health problems.

Anaemia: Iron deficiency or anaemia is the most common health issue faced by Indian women. This issue is exacerbated by poor nutrition and heavy menstrual bleeding.

Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome: Unhealthy lifestyle habits contribute to obesity and metabolic syndrome among Indian women

Reproductive Health Issues: Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and infertility are common concerns for Indian women.

Breast and Cervical Cancer: Breast and cervical cancer are leading causes of mortality among Indian women. Limited access to screening facilities and cultural taboos hinder early detection and treatment.

Also Read: Know 6 things men desperately want in a relationship

Osteoporosis: Loss of bone density, or osteoporosis, is a significant health issue for women, especially postmenopausal ones.

Thyroid Disorders: Thyroid disorders, including hypothyroidism, are prevalent among Indian women, affecting metabolism and overall health.

Mental Health: Depression, anxiety, and stress are common mental health challenges faced by Indian women.

Domestic Violence: Domestic violence remains a significant threat to the health and well-being of Indian women.

Malnutrition: Poor dietary habits and inadequate nutrition contribute to malnutrition among Indian women.

Maternal Health Concerns: Maternal health remains a critical issue for Indian women, with factors such as malnutrition, inadequate prenatal care, and childbirth complications contributing to maternal mortality.