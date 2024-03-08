International Women’s Day 2024: know early signs and symptoms of Breast Cancer

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. The day is also a time to address the unique health challenges women face.

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the breast. It typically forms in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) or lobules (glands that produce milk). Breast cancer can occur in both men and women. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women.

Breast cancer is associated with non-modifiable risk factors such as increasing age, female gender, early age of menarche, late age of menopause (after 55 years of age), and family history.

Early signs and symptoms of breast cancer:

Development of a lump: The appearance of a lump in the underarm area is an initial sign

Visible changes in the breast size: Changes in breast size, sensitivity, shape, or texture

Unusual nipple discharge: Excessive and abnormal discharge from the nipples can indicate breast cancer, whether it appears clear, blood-like, or yellowish

Collarbone swelling: Swelling near the collarbone or underarm can mean your breast cancer has spread to the lymph nodes

Breast pain: Immediate attention is necessary if there is tenderness or pain near the lump

Skin dimpling, nipple retraction, and nipple or breast skin that’s red, dry, flaking, or thickened can also indicate breast cancer

Regular self-breast examination will make it easier to detect any changes that may indicate breast cancer.