International Women’s Day 2024: Public sector bank announces special offers for women account holders: Details

Mumbai: International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8. Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda has announced special offers and benefits for its women accountholders on this occasion.

This offer is applicable for accounts, either a BoB Mahila Shakti Savings Account or a BoB Women Power Current Account, opened till June 30, 2024, and loan facilities availed till December 31, 2024. Both these accounts are designed specifically for women.

These accounts come with special offers exclusively for women, including up to 25 basis points interest rate concession on retail loans (concession of 0.25 per cent on two-wheeler loans, 0.15 per cent on education loans, 0.10 per cent on auto loans, home loans and mortgage loan); complete waiver of processing charges on retail loans (including personal loans) and a 50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges.

‘Bank of Baroda has been a trusted banking partner to generations of women. On this International Women’s Day, we are pleased to extend our support to women and women-led enterprises and champion their journey towards financial empowerment and independence with a range of tailored offerings that provide enhanced value,’ said Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, of Bank of Baroda.

Key features of the bob Mahila Shakti Savings Account:

-Concessional Interest Rates on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loans, home loans and mortgage loans)

-100% discount on processing charges on retail loans – Personal Loans, Auto/two-wheeler Loans, Education Loan, Home Loan, Mortgage Loan

-50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges

-Free issuance of RuPay Platinum Debit Card with attractive offers on leading brands with Free Personal Accident Insurance Cover up to Rs 2 lakh

-Complimentary Domestic Airport Lounge access (2 per quarter)

-Free 30 cheque leaves per year

-Free SMS Alerts

-Auto Sweep Facility available

Key features of the bob Women Power Current Account:

-Concessional Interest Rates on Retail Loans (concession of 0.25% on two-wheeler loans, 0.15% on education loans, 0.10% on auto loans, home loan,s and mortgage loans)

-100% discount on processing charges on retail loans – Personal Loans, Auto/two-wheeler Loans, Education Loan, Home Loan, Mortgage Loan

-50% discount on Annual Safe Deposit Locker charges

-Concession in Cash Deposit Charges up to Rs 1,00,000/- per day subject to 10 times of MAB

-Free 2 Soundbox with QR code and 1 POS/MPOS

-Collateral-free Overdraft up to Rs 25,00,000/-

-Free RTGS/NEFT/IMPS/UPI (through online mode)

-Auto Sweep Facility available

-Free 50 cheque leaves

-VISA Vyapar DI Debit Card

-Lifetime Free Corporate Credit Card (subject to eligibility)

-Curated Baroda Cash Management Services & Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) Facility available

-Monthly Average Balance of Rs 10,000