Karnataka Govt Bans ‘Bike Taxi Service’ in Response to Public Outcry

Amidst controversy and opposition, the Karnataka state government has decided to ban bike taxis, officially putting an end to the service introduced in July 2021. The move comes in response to concerns regarding safety, legality, and opposition from traditional taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers. The Transport Department issued a directive revoking the enactment of the bike taxi scheme, aimed at improving last-mile connectivity and self-employment opportunities.

The decision follows mounting pressure from various stakeholders, including cab and auto drivers, who have protested against bike taxis, citing unfair competition and regulatory violations by aggregator companies. A committee, led by the Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), was formed to assess the necessity and implications of bike taxis. The committee’s report highlighted several concerns, including violations of motor vehicle regulations, misuse of two-wheelers for commercial transport, conflicts with traditional taxi operators, law and order issues, safety risks, and tax collection challenges for the Transport Department.

Based on the committee’s findings, the government issued an order rescinding the notification for the bike taxi scheme’s implementation, effectively halting all operations under Government Notification No. TD 160, TDO 2020 dated July 14, 2021. This decision reflects the government’s efforts to address concerns and regulate the transportation sector in Karnataka.