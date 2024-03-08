Karol G becomes the first Latina ever to be named Woman of the Year at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Karol G is certainly on a winning streak! During the Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony on Wednesday night, Karol made history by becoming the first Latina ever to be honored as Woman of the Year.

Amongst a constellation of stars, Karol G captivated the audience with her electrifying performance of her hit track “Amargura,” followed by the momentous occasion of receiving the prestigious accolade. The trophy was presented to her by Colombian actor Sofia Vergara.

In her tribute to Sofia, the songstress expressed her delight, stating, “First of all, it’s an amazing surprise that Sofia Vergara is giving me this award, I love it. Buenas noches a todos.”

“I’m super honored to be here today. Oh my God, [this] might be the most significant and important recognition of all my career, this is super special. This is Woman of the Year but this is the first time ever a Latina is named the Woman of the Year. So, I have to give my speech in Spanish, of course,” she added.

Gracing the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California, Karol G radiated in a resplendent golden halter-neck backless dress. Her attire, a two-piece ensemble embellished with sparkling stones, accentuated her toned physique. Complementing her statement attire, the singer opted for shimmering platform heels. With her makeup elegantly understated, she styled her wavy hair in a chic high ponytail.

The year 2023 proved to be a breakthrough for the Colombian singer. Her album “Mañana será bonito” (Bichota Season) soared to the top of the charts, accompanied by a sensational world tour. In February, the superstar clinched her first-ever Grammy award in the Best Musica Urbana Album category for her 2023 album.