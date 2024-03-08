LinkedIn premium subscription business reaches $1.7 billion in 2023

LinkedIn, the professional social network under the ownership of Microsoft, has announced for the first time that its premium subscription business has achieved $1.7 billion in revenue for the year 2023.

This development comes as LinkedIn witnessed a surge in the adoption of new artificial intelligence tools, indicating a strategic move to enhance user experience and capitalize on evolving market demands.

In the past year, LinkedIn has actively expanded its premium subscription service, targeting individual users, including job seekers, with subscription plans starting at $39.99 per month.

A pivotal aspect of this expansion involved the introduction of AI features, empowering subscribers with advanced tools. According to a report from the Times of India (TOI), these tools encompass capabilities such as analyzing job postings, recommending job suitability based on resumes, optimizing profiles for recruiters, and even automatically generating messages for job applications.

Dan Shapero, LinkedIn’s Chief Operating Officer, provided insights into the platform’s growth, noting a 25 percent rise in premium subscribers during 2023. Although specific subscriber figures were not disclosed, Shapero underscored that 70 percent of subscribers with access to the new AI tools actively utilized them, with 90 percent reporting their benefits.

The surge in user engagement underscores a strong interest in LinkedIn’s enhanced features, particularly amid a dynamic job market. In an interview, Shapero acknowledged the economic uncertainty prevailing in the broader economy, prompting individuals to proactively seek desirable job opportunities.

Despite the tight labor market in the US, LinkedIn’s data revealed a nuanced landscape, with two applicants for every job opening. Shapero emphasized the importance of equipping users with the tools needed to secure optimal positions amidst economic uncertainties.

Since its acquisition by Microsoft in 2016, LinkedIn has played a significant role in the tech giant’s portfolio. According to TOI, Microsoft’s influence has been substantial, with LinkedIn previously disclosing a total revenue of $15 billion for fiscal year 2023, including $7 billion from hiring software sold to corporate recruiters.

While LinkedIn has demonstrated growth and innovation, it faced challenges such as layoffs. In 2023, the platform laid off approximately 1,400 employees in two rounds, citing the necessity to “reorganize for greater agility and growth.”

Notwithstanding these challenges, LinkedIn’s strategic focus on premium subscriptions and AI tools has proven fruitful, contributing to its remarkable financial performance in 2023.