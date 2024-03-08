Maha Shivratri 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed today

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed trading on 8th March 2024 i.e. today. The Indian equity markets will be remain shut due to Maha Shivratri.

There will be no trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for the Mahashivratri 2024 festival celebration.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in the morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It will resume in the evening session at 5:00 PM. This means, there will be no trading on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from morning 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Trading activity in the Indian commodity market will take place from evening 5:00 PM to evening 11:55 PM.

Also Read: Banks to remain shut for three days in a row this week: Full list

As per the list of stock market holidays list, there will be three stock market holidays in this month. Those three stock market holidays are falling on 8th March 2024, 25th March 2024 and 29th March 2024. On 25th March 2024, the stock market will remain closed for the Holi celebration while on 29th March 2024, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended for the Good Friday celebrations.

In April 2024, there will be two stock market holidays falling on 11th April and 17th April. On 11th April, the Indian stock market will remain closed for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) celebrations while on 17th April, trading activities at the Indian stock market will remain suspended for the Ram Navami celebrations.

On normal days, the Indian stock market opens at 9:15 AM and trading activities at NSE and BSE continue till 3:30 PM. Pre-open session starts at morning 9:00 AM and ends after 15 minutes at 9:15 AM. In the commodity segment, trading at MCX and NCDEX begins at 9:00 AM. Trading in the commodity segment takes place in two sessions — morning and evening sessions. Morning commodity market sessions begin at 9:00 AM and end at evening 5:00 PM whereas evening sessions begin at 5:00 PM and end at 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.