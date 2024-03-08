Multiple United States government websites experience a brief outage

Multiple government websites of the United States (US) encountered a brief disruption on the evening of March 7th. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acknowledged the situation through a statement on X platform, mentioning ongoing efforts to investigate and address the outage affecting http://dhs.gov and its related domains. Assurance was given that efforts were underway to restore normal functioning promptly.

Subsequently, the department released another statement indicating the successful resolution of the issue.

Among the affected websites were those of the Department of Homeland Security itself, along with the Secret Service, the Federal Management Agency, and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The exact cause behind these disruptions remains unidentified as of now, with further information awaited for clarification.