NIA, CCB detain cloth merchant linked to Rameshwaram Cafe explosion

Sources have revealed that a cloth merchant hailing from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with their joint probe into the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1. Authorities suspect that the detained individual, known to be an active member of the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI), may have been involved in the planning of the blast.

Additionally, investigative teams have uncovered details suggesting that the perpetrator responsible for planting the bomb at the eatery on March 1 embarked on a journey from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar, and eventually to Bhatkal. This information further adds to the ongoing efforts to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident at Rameshwaram Cafe.