PM Modi announces Rs 100 reduction in LPG cylinder price on International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant announcement, slashing the price of cooking gas cylinders by Rs 100. This move is poised to alleviate financial burdens for households nationwide, with a particular emphasis on empowering women, often referred to as “Nari Shakti.” Modi highlighted the broader objectives of this decision, aiming to enhance the well-being of families and promote a healthier environment by making cooking gas more affordable. Such measures align with the government’s overarching commitment to empowering women and ensuring their ease of living.

Furthermore, the government extended the subsidy of Rs 300 per LPG cylinder to economically disadvantaged women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the upcoming fiscal year, commencing on April 1. This initiative builds upon the previous increase in subsidy from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder, underscoring the government’s unwavering dedication to supporting women and acknowledging their invaluable contributions across diverse sectors. Modi reiterated these commitments, emphasizing the government’s strides in empowering women through various initiatives spanning education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, and more, over the past decade.