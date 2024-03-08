PM Modi Awards Inaugural ‘National Creators Award’ in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 8, handed out the inaugural National Creators Award during a ceremony at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The award, aimed at recognizing outstanding contributions across various fields, received widespread participation with over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes cast.

Established by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Creators Award seeks to honor excellence and impact in diverse domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming. It serves as a platform to acknowledge individuals or entities making significant strides in these areas.

With categories spanning storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, the National Creators Award is poised to inspire transformative change and drive positive advancements across multiple sectors. The award ceremony celebrated creators’ achievements in fields vital to societal progress and development.