PM Modi praises Sudha Murty’s Rajya Sabha nomination

President Draupadi Murmu has nominated philanthropist and chairperson of the Murty Trust, Sudha Murty, to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the news on social media platform X, praising Murty’s significant contributions across various fields. He highlighted her remarkable work in social welfare, philanthropy, and education, expressing his delight at her nomination. Modi emphasized that Murty’s presence in the Rajya Sabha is a testament to the strength and potential of women, reflecting the impactful role they play in shaping the nation’s future.

Sudha Murty, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023, is renowned for her literary works and philanthropic endeavors. She has authored numerous books, including ‘The Mother I Never Knew,’ ‘Three Thousand Stitches,’ ‘The Man from the Egg,’ and ‘Magic of the Lost Temple.’ Murty’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha signifies recognition of her exceptional contributions and expertise, positioning her to contribute further to the nation’s development and governance.