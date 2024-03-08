PM Modi to witness live firing display at Pokhran

India’s triservices, comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force, are slated to conduct an extensive integrated manoeuvre and firepower exercise on March 12 at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are scheduled to observe the live firing manoeuvre demonstration, showcasing India’s indigenous defence platforms, weapons, and equipment. The exercise aims to highlight the successful implementation of self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in the defence sector, following the signing of 150 contracts for defence item procurement from domestic industries by the defence ministry in 2023.

During the one-day wargame in the deserts, approximately 60 defence weapons systems will be showcased, including Tejas fighters, LCH Prachand, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash anti-aircraft missile systems, Swati artillery reconnaissance stations, Vajra self-propelled howitzers, Pinaka multiple launch rocket systems, and various other weapons. Last month, the Indian Air Force conducted the “Vayu Shakti” mega air exercise at the same range, unveiling its latest arsenal, including Rafale fighter aircraft, Prachand light combat helicopters, and Apache assault choppers.

The exercise demonstrated the IAF’s offensive capabilities with precision attacks on simulated enemy targets, both on the ground and in the air. With frontline fighter aircraft such as Rafale, LCA Tejas, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, and Jaguar deployed, the exercise showcased a stunning display of military prowess, resonating with thunderous explosions and applause in Jaisalmer, near the Pakistan border. Rajnath Singh recently stated that India’s defence production is projected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2028-29, with weapons exports expected to exceed Rs 50,000 crore.