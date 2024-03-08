Ramadan 2024: Emirate in UAE announces 3 -day weekend announced for some employees

Dubai: An emirate in the UAE has announced3 -day weekend announced for some employees. Umm Al Quwain has announced that government employees in the emirate will have 3-day weekends during Ramadan.

Friday to Sunday would be the weekend during the holy month, and government employees would work five and a half hours on the other days of the week.

The timings are as follows:

Monday to Thursday, 9am to 2.30pm

So far, other emirates in the UAE have announced reduced work hours and remote work options for Fridays during Ramadan.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday.

As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), private sector employees will have their number of work hours reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.