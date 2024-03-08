Ramadan 2024: Gulf country announces working hours

Doha: Qatar has announced working hours during the month of Ramadan. The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued a circular for this.

As per the circular, the official working hours during Ramdan for government employees will be five hours a day. The offices will be function from 9am until 2pm. Employees may be permitted late attendance up to 10am at the latest, provided that they fulfil work requirements and complete the official working time of five hours.

The remote work system will be applied during the holy month, with a maximum of 30 percent of the total number of employees allowed to work remotely. Priority in this regard is given to Qatari mothers and persons with disabilities.