Ramadan 2024: UAE President orders release of 735 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has ordered the release of 735 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in the country. The Royal pardon was issued ahead of the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohamed will also personally cover all fines and penalties imposed on the prisoners, who had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences. The release order comes within the framework of Sheikh Mohamed’s keenness to give those released an opportunity to return to start a new life and bring joy to their families and loved ones. The concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure that those subject to the amnesty order return to their families and loved ones as soon as possible.

Last year, Sheikh Mohamed had ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who met the conditions for amnesty, on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.