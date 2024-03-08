Ramadan 2024: When will crescent moon sighting occur in India: Details

New Delhi: Ramadan is the holy month for Muslims across the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is observed as a commemoration of the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

During this month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The two main meals of the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sundown, and Suhoor, which is eaten before dawn. Apart from fasting, donations and giving food to the needy are done during the month.

The beginning of the Islamic holy month depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramadan is likely to begin on 11 or 12 March and is likely to end on 9 April. The crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then usually a day later in Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Islam uses the lunar, or Hijri, calendar, which has 354 days and is based on the phases of the moon cycle. Ramadan is observed ten or eleven days early each year. In 2023, Crescent moon was sighted in India on 24 March.

In countries like United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, US, Turkey, Maldives, Ramadan is likely to start on 11 March. In India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Ramadan is likely to start from 12 March.

In Islam, fasting is one of The Five Pillars of the faith, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage, which is known in Arabic as hajj.

Islamic scholars have said that the merits of fasting also include cultivating gratitude and compassion for the less fortunate and poor. Making donations and helping feed the needy are hallmarks of the month, which also typically sees the devout dedicating more time for prayers, religious studies and reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book. Many also look forward to the fast as an act of spiritual rejuvenation and purification.