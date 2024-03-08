Ramadan 2024: World Health Organisation issues guidelines

Paris: Ramadan is the holy month for Muslims across the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During this month , Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The two main meals of the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sundown, and Suhoor, which is eaten before dawn. Apart from fasting, donations and giving food to the needy are done during the month.

In Islam, fasting is one of The Five Pillars of the faith, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage, which is known in Arabic as hajj.

Ramadan 2024 date in India is anticipated to start either on March 11 (Monday) or March 12 (Tuesday), contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Mecca. The crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then usually a day later in Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued some guidelines to maintain good health during the month of Ramadan.

These include:

Balanced diet- Consumption of a nutritious diet is significant for our body. Having an adequate amount of water post-fasting is also mandatory.

Limit salt intake: Salt quantity should be reduced. Instead, adding flavours to the food with various herbs is advised.

Baking and steaming: Since eating fried food is not good during fasting, it’s better to choose other ways of cooking such as steaming and baking the food.

Exercising: Doing exercise throughout the Ramadan festival will enable digestion and movement will keep the body fit and healthy.

Refrain from tobacco consumption and vaping to keep ourselves healthy.