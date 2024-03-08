Remote learning announced in some schools in UAE

Dubai: Government schools in Ras Al Khaimah will implement remote learning on Friday, March 8. This was announced due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend.

Earlier, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said that unstable weather conditions will prevail over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. NCEMA predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail in the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10, leading to floods in some areas. Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight. The foul weather will start from Al Dhafra and Al Ain regions, before extending to Abu Dhabi and its suburbs. The intensity of the weather will ease up by Sunday evening.

Also Read: French Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu enter quarterfinals

Earlier the Sharjah Municipality has announced the closure of all parks in the emirate. Parks in the emirate will remain closed starting from Friday, March 8. The civic authority added that the parks will reopen as soon as the weather improves.

According to UAE authorities, Residents have been warned not to venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary.