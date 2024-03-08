Russia and China are jointly pursuing plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon’s surface

In a significant stride within the contemporary race for lunar exploration, Russia and China have embarked on a collaborative venture aimed at establishing a nuclear power plant on the lunar surface. This pioneering project, scheduled to unfold between 2033 and 2035, symbolizes a groundbreaking partnership between the two nations in propelling lunar habitation and exploration to new heights.

Yuri Borisov, the director of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, unveiled this ambitious initiative, underscoring the strategic alliance between Russia and China in the realm of space exploration. Leveraging his background as a former deputy defense minister, Borisov emphasized Russia’s prowess in “nuclear space energy” as a pivotal facet of this joint lunar endeavor, with the ultimate goal of fostering sustainable lunar settlements.

In tackling the energy challenges inherent in lunar habitation, Borisov underscored the imperative of surmounting the limitations associated with solar panels, which fall short in meeting the electricity requirements of future lunar colonies. Instead, the deployment of nuclear power emerges as a promising solution to power these extraterrestrial habitats, ensuring a continuous and dependable energy supply. Recognizing the complexities entailed in erecting a power unit on the lunar surface, Borisov emphasized the significance of automating the process to mitigate risks associated with human presence during the initial phases.

In addition to the lunar power plant, Borisov elaborated on Russia’s intentions to develop a nuclear-powered cargo spacecraft, colloquially referred to as a “space tugboat.” This spacecraft, equipped with a nuclear reactor and high-power turbines, aims to facilitate the transportation of large cargo between orbits and to undertake various critical space missions.

Nevertheless, despite advancements in technology, challenges such as the cooling of the nuclear reactor remain unresolved. Russia’s lunar aspirations have encountered setbacks, including mission failures; however, Moscow remains resolute in its commitment to advancing lunar exploration, including joint endeavors with China and aspirations for the establishment of a lunar base.