Sabudana Vada recipe for evening snacks

Sabudana Vada is a popular Indian snack made from soaked tapioca pearls (sago), potatoes, and various spices. Here’s a recipe to make Sabudana Vada for evening snacks:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

– 2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely ground

– 1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander leaves

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

1. Rinse the sabudana under running water until the water runs clear. Then, soak the sabudana in water for about 4-5 hours or overnight until they are soft and can be easily mashed between your fingers.

2. Once soaked, drain any excess water from the sabudana using a fine sieve or cloth. Transfer the drained sabudana to a large mixing bowl.

3. Add the mashed potatoes, chopped green chilies, coarsely ground peanuts, chopped coriander leaves, cumin seeds, red chili powder, and salt to the soaked sabudana.

4. Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth and uniform dough-like mixture. If the mixture feels too sticky, you can add a little bit of arrowroot powder or roasted peanut powder to bind it better.

5. Divide the dough into equal-sized portions and shape each portion into small patties or vadas.

6. Heat oil for deep frying in a kadhai or frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, gently slide the shaped vadas into the hot oil, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan.

7. Fry the sabudana vadas in batches, flipping them occasionally, until they turn golden brown and crispy on all sides.

8. Once fried to perfection, remove the sabudana vadas from the oil using a slotted spoon and transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

9. Serve the hot and crispy Sabudana Vadas immediately with green chutney, sweet curd (dahi), or any other dip of your choice. Enjoy these delicious snacks with a hot cup of tea or coffee!

Note: Make sure the oil is adequately hot before frying the vadas to ensure they cook evenly and become crispy. Adjust the spiciness according to your preference by adding more or fewer green chilies.