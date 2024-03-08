Sharp Increase: 175% Surge in Women Pursuing Agricultural Education

Over the past eight years, there has been a significant surge in the number of female students pursuing agricultural education, with data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) revealing a remarkable 175% increase. Currently, the country’s 76 agricultural educational institutions have a combined intake capacity of 47,000 students, with female enrollment rising from 8,360 (23%) to 23,030 (49%) by 2023.

Notably, female students have excelled in academic performance, surpassing males in winning medals within the agricultural field. Dr. RC Agrawal, the Deputy Director-General of Agricultural Education at ICAR, highlights that over the past eight years, 90% of academic medals have been awarded to female students, showcasing their remarkable achievements in agricultural studies.

The implementation of initiatives like the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (ICAR-NAHEP) in 2019, aimed at enhancing agricultural education with a 50:50 gender ratio, has played a pivotal role in attracting and empowering female talent in the field. With increased exposure to foreign universities and entrepreneurial opportunities, female students’ participation and success in agricultural education have witnessed significant growth. Under the NAHEP, numerous female students have established their own enterprises, contributing to their economic empowerment and the overall development of the agricultural sector.