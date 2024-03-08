Sweden completes accession process; officially joins NATO

Sweden formally joined NATO as its 32nd member on Thursday, marking a significant departure from its long-standing policy of neutrality since World War II. The accession process concluded amidst heightened concerns over Russian aggression in Europe following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In a ceremony presided over by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sweden’s instrument of accession to NATO was officially deposited at the State Department. Kristersson later visited the White House and attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress, emphasizing the strategic importance of Sweden’s NATO membership in bolstering collective security.

Sweden’s decision to join NATO, along with Finland’s accession last year, signifies a shift away from decades of military neutrality in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. President Biden is expected to highlight Sweden’s membership in his address to Congress as evidence of NATO’s unity in the face of Russian aggression and to urge bipartisan support for military assistance to Ukraine, especially given objections from NATO members Turkey and Hungary, which have now been resolved.