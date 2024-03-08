Thandai Recipe: Maha Shivaratri Special

Here’s a simple recipe to make Thandai, a traditional Indian spiced milk drink:

Ingredients:

– 1 liter full-fat milk

– 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1/4 cup almonds, blanched and peeled

– 2 tablespoons melon seeds (magaz)

– 1 tablespoon poppy seeds (khus khus)

– 1 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 1/2 teaspoon rose water

– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

– Ice cubes for serving

– Chopped pistachios and almonds for garnish

Instructions:

1. Begin by soaking the almonds, melon seeds, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds in water for about 4-5 hours or overnight. Drain the soaked seeds and almonds before use.

2. In a blender, combine the soaked almonds, melon seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Grind them to a smooth paste, adding a little milk if needed to facilitate blending.

3. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the milk over medium heat. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.

4. Add the ground paste to the milk and mix well. Allow the mixture to simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens slightly and the flavors meld.

5. Remove the pan from heat and let the Thandai mixture cool down to room temperature.

6. Once cooled, strain the mixture through a fine sieve or muslin cloth into a large bowl to remove any coarse particles. Press down on the solids to extract all the flavors.

7. Stir in the rose water into the strained Thandai mixture. Refrigerate the Thandai for at least 2-3 hours or until chilled.

8. Before serving, give the Thandai a good stir. Pour it into glasses over ice cubes.

9. Garnish each glass of Thandai with chopped pistachios and almonds. Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing flavors of this classic Indian drink!

Note: You can adjust the sweetness according to your preference by increasing or decreasing the amount of sugar used. Additionally, you can also add a few strands of soaked and crushed saffron for enhanced flavor and aroma.