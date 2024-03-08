The 71st Miss World beauty pageant to be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar

The 71st Miss World beauty pageant is set to be hosted by filmmaker and TV chat show host Karan Johar. Marking a significant return, the Miss World pageant comes back to India after a hiatus of 28 years. Preliminaries and various smaller contests commenced on February 18 in New Delhi, with the grand finale scheduled for March 9 in Mumbai.

The official Instagram profile of Miss World made the announcement on Wednesday, expressing honor at Karan Johar’s involvement. The post highlighted Johar’s esteemed career as an Indian filmmaker, citing his numerous film awards, including two National Film Awards, and recognition with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

The 71st Miss World event is slated to occur on March 9 in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre, commencing at 7:30 pm. The proceedings will be broadcast live on SonyLiv. Representing India on the global stage is Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty. Joining Karan Johar as co-host will be 2013 Miss World, Megan Young. The finale promises captivating performances by renowned singers such as Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and Shaan.

This return of the Miss World finale to India after a hiatus of 28 years marks a momentous occasion in the pageant’s storied history. India boasts a rich association with the Miss World pageant, with several Indian beauties clinching the coveted crown over the years, including luminaries like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chhillar.

Established in 1951, the Miss World pageant upholds a progressive ethos centered on empowering women through philanthropic initiatives and community service.