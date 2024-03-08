Tokyo firm gives simulated menstrual pain to male employees; this is how they felt

It is simple to disregard encounters that are unfamiliar to us, but instances like these offer an opportunity to briefly empathize with others by putting ourselves in their shoes. The encounter of men with the “Perionoid” device in Tokyo, Japan, provided them with a deeper appreciation for the resilience exhibited by women globally.

On the day preceding International Women’s Day (Mar 8), male employees at a telecommunications company in Tokyo engaged in a distinctive exercise designed to cultivate empathy towards their female counterparts.

On International Women’s Day, it is essential to recognize issues affecting women’s welfare, including menstrual pain, also referred to as dysmenorrhea, a common yet frequently overlooked aspect of women’s health that can significantly impact daily functioning and productivity.

During an event organized by EXEO Group, participants underwent a simulated experience of menstrual pain facilitated by the “perionoid” device. This device administered electrical signals to induce cramping sensations in the lower abdominal muscles. “I was immobilized. The pain was so intense that I couldn’t even stand,” expressed 26-year-old Masaya Shibasaki, reflecting on his encounter with the device. Shibasaki’s sentiments resonated with the newfound comprehension experienced by numerous participants.