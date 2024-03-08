Traditional Shakshuka Recipe for breakfast

Sure! Here’s a basic recipe for Shakshuka:

Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 red bell pepper, diced

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

– 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 4-6 large eggs

– Chopped fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish (optional)

– Crumbled feta cheese for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat.

2. Add the chopped onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the diced bell pepper and cook for another 5 minutes until softened.

4. Stir in the minced garlic, ground cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper, and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

5. Pour in the diced tomatoes with their juices and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for about 10 minutes until the sauce has thickened slightly.

6. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

7. Using a spoon, make small wells in the tomato sauce and crack the eggs directly into the wells.

8. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. For runny yolks, cook for less time.

9. Once the eggs are cooked, remove the skillet from the heat and garnish with chopped fresh parsley or cilantro and crumbled feta cheese, if desired.

10. Serve the Shakshuka hot with crusty bread or pita for dipping. Enjoy your delicious meal!