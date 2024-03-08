UAE authority announces closure of parks: Details

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality have announced the closure of all parks in the emirate. This was announced due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend.

Parks in the emirate will remain closed starting from Friday, March 8. The civic authority added that the parks will reopen as soon as the weather improves.

Earlier, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said that unstable weather conditions will prevail over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. The foul weather will start from Al Dhafra and Al Ain regions, before extending to Abu Dhabi and its suburbs. The intensity of the weather will ease up by Sunday evening.

Ras Al Khaimah will implement remote learning for government schools.