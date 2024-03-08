UAE authority announces road closures: Details

Dubai: UAE authorities announced road closures in the country. All roads leading to valleys and mountains will be closed in the UAE this weekend. This was announced due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend. The roads will remain closed as long as the foul weather persists.

Earlier, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said that unstable weather conditions will prevail over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. NCEMA predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail in the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10, leading to floods in some areas. Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight.

The foul weather will start from Al Dhafra and Al Ain regions, before extending to Abu Dhabi and its suburbs. The intensity of the weather will ease up by Sunday evening.

The authorities have urged residents to stay at home and avoid going out except in cases of ‘extreme necessity’. It advised motorists to park their vehicle in safe places — away from mountains, valleys and water bodies.

Prevailing rules in the country specify fines of up to Dh1,000 for gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather. Entering a flooded valley — regardless of their level of danger — is punishable with Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation of the vehicle.