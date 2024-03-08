Union Cabinet greenlights AI mission with budget of Rs 10,372 crore

In a significant move aimed at fostering the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) in India, the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of an AI Mission, with an allocation of over Rs 10,000 crore. The primary objective of the mission is to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for AI, starting from training programs for the youth in the sector to the creation of innovation hubs and enhanced computing capacity.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal made the announcement regarding the Cabinet’s decision, highlighting a capital expenditure of Rs 10,372 crore for the project. This initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratizing technology and ensuring its accessibility to all citizens. Goyal also emphasized the provision of over 10,000 GPU for various stakeholders to foster the development of an AI ecosystem. The AI supercomputing infrastructure developed under the India AI Mission will be accessible to startups, academic institutions, researchers, and industries.

Additionally, as part of the mission’s objectives, a National Data Management Officer will be appointed to collaborate with government ministries and agencies to improve data quality and accessibility for AI research and application. Prime Minister Modi introduced the AI Mission last year with the aim of providing India with sufficient AI computing power, thereby facilitating innovation and growth in sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. The government’s focus areas under the AI Mission include AI research, support for start-ups developing custom AI chips, provision of viability gap funding for private companies establishing data centers for AI use cases, and enhancing the government’s computational capacity.