Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 14 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14 was launched in India The new handset arrives as the company’s first flagship phone of the year in the country. The 12GB + 512GB variant of Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs. 69,999 . It comes in Classic White, Jade Green, and Matte Black colours and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi’s retail partners starting March 11 at 12pm IST. ICICI bank customers can avail Rs. 5,000 discount while making payments through their cards. Further, there is an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Xiaomi is offering a one-time free screen replacement for the latest Xiaomi 14 series. The company has also announced a premium after-sale service called Xiaomi Priority Club for buyers of the new series and recent Xiaomi flagship phones. Users can avail of free pickup and drop service, guaranteed two hours of repair duration or a standby device, half-yearly check-ups, and priority customer support under this scheme.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Gulf country announces working hours

The dual SIM (nano +e-SIM) phone runs on HyperOS interface based on Android 14 and features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200×2,670 pixels) display with 460ppi pixel density, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The screen has an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and has HDR10+ support and gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The back panel has a 3D curved glass coating.

It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone features a triple rear camera unit co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens. It comprises a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 image sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.6 aperture, and 23mm equivalent focal length, a 50-megapixel 75mm floating telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 115-degree field of view. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. It packs a four-microphone array and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.