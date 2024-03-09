Abu Dhabi launches new tourist pass with 40% discount

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has introduced new pass for tourists and residents. Experience Abu Dhabi, in partnership with global travel marketplace Alik launched the ‘Abu Dhabi Pass’.

The new initiative will provide discounts of up to 40% discount across more than 40 of Abu Dhabi’s premier attractions. Residents and tourists will also get exclusive discounts on SIM cards, transportation, and other travel-related services.

Pass options:

Smart Package: Starting at Dh114, this is ideal for trips lasting 2 to 3 days and grants entry to 7 attractions, up to 30% off experiences, and 5% off hotel bookings.

Classic Package: Starts at Dh371, it is ideal trips spanning 4 to 6 days and grants savings of up to 35%, with access to 16 attractions, and up to 7% off hotel bookings.

Explorer Package: Priced at Dh488, it is ideal for stays lasting 7 to 10 days and offers access to 19 attractions, with up to 40% savings and 10% off hotel bookings.