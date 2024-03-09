Adai dosa recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup Raw rice

1 cup Idli rice/ parboiled rice

½ cup Chana dal

¼ cup Toor dal

? cup Urad dal

? cup Moong dal

1 cup Small onions/shallots chopped

4 tablespoon Coriander leaves chopped

2 sprigs curry leaves

¼ teaspoon Asafoetida

15 Red chillies

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Soak rice and dal separately for 3 hrs minimum. First grind the red chillies with salt, asafoetida and then add rice.

Grind it to a coarse paste (like rava). Add dal.

Mix both the ground items well and set aside. You can keep upto 3-4 hours, or even make immediately.

Just before making adai, add the onions, coriander, curry leaves and mix well. The batter should be thicker than idly dosa batter.

Heat the tawa and spread little oil and spread one laddle full of batter as thick adais,make a small hole in the middle and again pour little oil around. Let it get cooked for sometime.Turn over the adai and cook the other side too till golden brown.