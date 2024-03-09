Astrological predictions for today, March 9

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Phalgun Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 6.18 pm today. tonight at 8:32. Siddha Yoga will last for minutes. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 7.55 am today, after which Shatabhisha Nakshatra will appear. Along with this, Bhadra i.e. inauspicious Bhadra of the earth will remain till 8.08 am today morning.

Aries: It will be a great day for you. You may get some good news by evening. Health will remain fit today. Unmarried women of this zodiac sign may get good marriage proposals today.

Taurus: Today you may have to travel for some work. Today you will get special help from a friend in some work. There will be sudden financial gain.

Gemini: The obstacles that have been coming in your progress for many days will be removed today. You may get full cooperation from the authorities. Your health will remain better. There may be progress in business.

Cancer : Students need to work harder. It would be better if you stay away from unnecessary arguments today. It would be better to do the work patiently.

Leo: Today you may have to struggle a little to prove your competence in the workplace. There will be happiness in married life.

Virgo : Today luck will be with you. Today is a good day for love relationships. Business travel will be pleasant.

Libra: Some unknown fears may trouble you in business. Be careful while driving on the road. If you are planning to travel somewhere, it would be better to postpone the trip for today.

Scorpio: Today most of your time will be spent with your parents. You will feel healthy. Today will be a favourable day for students of this zodiac sign. You may get some good news related to the exam.

Sagittarius: It is a great day to enhance your personalityYou will get big benefits with just a little hard work. With the help of your spouse, your financial situation will improve.

Capricorn: Your day will be normal. The planned tasks can be completed. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac sign.

Aquarius: Your day will be spent travelling. You will suddenly get some entertainment opportunities.

Pisces: Today your relations with friends will be sweet. You may get support in the workplace.