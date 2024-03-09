Astronomers discover the oldest ‘dead’ galaxy ever observed using the James Webb Space Telescope

Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have recently detected the most ancient “dead” galaxy ever observed, designated as JADES-GS-z7-01-QU, which presents a significant challenge to existing understandings of the early universe. This remarkable discovery was facilitated by the Webb Telescope’s advanced infrared capabilities, providing insights into the demise of this cosmic relic.

The demise of this ancient galaxy raises intriguing questions about its cessation of star formation during a period when the universe was a mere 700 million years old, characterized by a proliferation of stellar births fueled by abundant gas and dust across the cosmos.

Published in the journal Nature on March 6, the research sheds light on the enigmatic processes governing galactic evolution during the nascent phases of the universe.

Tobias Looser, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Cambridge’s Kavli Institute for Cosmology, remarked on the vital role of gas reservoirs in nurturing star formation, likening the early universe to an unlimited banquet for galactic birth. However, prevailing models struggle to elucidate how JADES-GS-z7-01-QU not only emerged within a billion years following the Big Bang but also abruptly terminated its star-forming activities.

Francesco D’Eugenio, a co-author of the study, highlighted the rarity of such “dead” galaxies, noting that previous instances of galaxies pausing star formation were observed when the universe was approximately 3 billion years old, signifying the exceptional nature of JADES-GS-z7-01-QU’s early demise.